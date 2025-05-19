Political opinion: Mims Davies MP: Our new East Grinstead town Mayor, Ashurst Wood Junior FC Football Awards, EG Padel Courts, Water issues in Balcombe and Newick, and 'Meet Mims' Q&A events.

Congratulations to our new Mayor for East Grinstead, Cllr John Belsey who is very proud to follow the very hard-working Cllr Steve Ody. This is a busy and vital role which is such an honour to fulfil.

I was thrilled to be with Mayor Belsey this weekend at both East Grinstead Rugby Club for the Ashurst Wood Junior FC Football Awards, after we’d joined the fabulous new East Grinstead Padel Courts opening. I highly recommend everyone go down and have a go, it’s such fun, great for our physical health, and even better for our mental health being active and enjoying the sun and fresh air.

I know this weekend has been absolute chaos for residents, particularly in Balcombe and Newick who have been struggling with low water pressure, as well as no water at all it seems due to the impact of important maintenance work on the Ardingly Reservoir.

My team and I spent much of the weekend in contact with South East Water getting regular updates, raising individual cases, and ensuring I was keeping constituents updated responding to their comments on social media and sharing updates. I am in the process of organising an emergency meeting with them as I don’t see how all these homes of the future, without a plan on how we can get sustained water supply without real action, can be possible. This has always been my stance on the matter.

Mims Davies MP

I’m pleased to also to have my latest ‘Meet Mims’ Q&A event this week, this time in the lovely Turners Hill. My series of 'Meet Mims’ events is a chance for local constituents of my area to chat with me as their Parliamentary representative on the work I'm doing on their behalf, both locally and in Parliament.

I was also pleased to join ITV Meridian discussing the fantastic fundraising efforts for the great Dame Vera Lynn Memorial Statue. I will also be on BBC Politics South discussing a number of topics – I expect the EU negotiations by PM Starmer’s government will be back on the agenda!!

It’s been another non-stop week of meetings, surgery appointments, votes, and receptions to join on behalf of residents. We also had the very important Assisted Dying vote, thank you to everyone who contacted me sharing their views. You will find a rounded update on my website and on what’s next.

Mims Davies MP enjoying the new East Grinstead Padel Courts with the team that run EG sports club - EG town leader Cllr Helen Farren and her husband Cllr Lee Farren, project Leader Richard Leman OBE and President of the Lawn Tennis Association Sandi Proctor

I suspect parliamentary recess next week might give you and me a break from non-stop politics. I can’t believe that June is fast approaching where has this year gone.

Enjoy the bank holiday weekend and thank you to all those working across this weekend we are grateful and I hope you get your rest soon.