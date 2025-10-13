Political opinion: MP Andrew Griffith throws his support behind the Road Traffic (Horse and Rider Safety) Bill

Arundel and South Downs MP, Andrew Griffith, has given his full backing to an important Bill that seeks to improve equestrian safety on our roads. The Bill is looking for Parliament to set speed and distance rules when passing horses in motorised vehicles, and to ensure that learner drivers are taught about equestrian road safety as part of their driving education.

Horse-riding is a big part of rural life and a common sight on our local roads, yet too many drivers fail to consider the horse and rider’s safety when passing. Education is the key because it is known that too many drivers simply do not know the guidance for passing horses safely and lack the consideration needed on the road. x8g3qyt

The Bill has been introduced by Lee Dillon MP and is currently making its way through Parliament.

The British Horse Society (BHS) are backing the Bill because of a rise in reported horse and vehicle collisions. Their 2024 road incident figures included 97 equine injuries. But shocking statistics reveal that since 2010, 697 horses have died in road related accidents and 47 riders have been killed.

Andrew Griffith with a horse at Arundel Riding School

Although the Highway Code was updated in 2022, with guidance to drivers to pass horses no faster than 10mph and leaving at least two metres space, in 81% of the reported incidents drivers did not adhere to this guidance. Alan Hiscox of the British Horse Society says this is because too few drivers are aware of the changes.

Andrew Griffith said: “This is a really important Bill, and one that matters to many residents living in and around the South Downs especially. The network of bridleways also requires horse riders to sometimes travel short distances on the roads, but I know the prospect of doing this is quite scary to many horse riders because of speeding and inconsiderate drivers. The ‘Pass Wide and Slow’ message is often shared but it should become the rule of the road, not just guidance. I look forward to helping this Bill progress.”