Political opinion: MP discusses beach safety and traffic issues at West Wittering

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Issued on behalf of Jess Brown-Fulller, Liberal Democrat MP

Jess Brown-Fuller MP visited West Wittering Beach last week to check out new safety facilities and discuss traffic problems.

A new safety hub, due to be finished by the end of the year, will provide a new lifeguard tower, expanded public toilets, a medical suite and a management centre for the operations and safety team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I also spoke to the West Wittering estate about their efforts to reduce congestion on sunny days and what can be done to protect residents from the antisocial parking of those trying to visit when the car park is fully booked,” said Jess.

Jess Brown-Fuller at West Wittering.

While she was there, Jess visited East Head and met with the team from the National Trust, which has managed the sand spit since 1964. East Head is a Site of Special Scientific Interest and a wetland Ramsar Site. It contains 30 hectares of salt marsh and hosts a variety of wildlife, including a hundred species of moth alone as well as sand lizards and skylarks.

One of the biggest challenges is encouraging people to keep their dogs away from the fenced off areas on the site, the National Trust team told Jess.

Numerous school trips visit Easy Head each year and the National Trust has teamed up with Portsmouth University to carry out detailed 3D mapping of East Head, showing the movement of the sand dunes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Much of the National Trust’s work on East Head is carried out by volunteers.

“We are extremely lucky to have such a wonderful coastal environment, cared for by the community and volunteers and where public safety is also taken seriously,” said Jess.