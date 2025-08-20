Political opinion: MP shares verdict on council’s decisions on two major Storrington developments

Land North of Melton Drive

Arundel and South Downs MP, Andrew Griffith, shared his damning verdict on the decisions taken at last night’s (19th) Horsham District Council Planning Committee meeting which determined the outcomes on two major Storrington planning applications.

The MP said it was ‘devastating’ that a controversial development on land north of Melton Drive was granted permission to go ahead.

Mr Griffith has opposed this at every occasion, supporting local residents and those concerned about the additional traffic on already congested Storrington roads. Developers have made three attempts at getting planning permission on the fields in the north of the village, and have been refused twice on appeal.

The development had been blocked by the previous Conservative council administration and by the Planning Inspectorate on appeal because the proposal was contrary to the NPPF as it did not constitute sustainable development.

Digger on building site

But the LibDem-led Local Plan for Horsham – supported by Green Councillors - included this site in its Plan.

Last night, after two hours of presentations, speakers and discussion, the Planning Committee determined the development for 102 houses should be allowed to go ahead.

The second planning application discussed delivered considerably better news for Storrington.

The application for 30 houses on land to extend the cul-de-sac at Bax Close was refused permission on grounds of impact to residents, environment and traffic concerns.

Mr Griffith says this was “absolutely the right decision” after a hard-fought campaign by the MP and residents.

Mr Griffith said: “I am devastated by the outcome for development at Melton Drive.The same arguments applied to both sites, with neither being included in the Storrington and Sullington Neighbourhood Plan, and both having a harmful impact on nearby listed buildings and the South Downs National Park settings, and on local ecology.

“The irony is that the if Melton Drive had not been included in the now-failed Draft Local Plan for Horsham then it too could have been rejected with confidence.

"It is deeply ironic that local Green party councillors, who did not reject this site from the Local Plan when they had the chance, have gifted the developer the chance to build over green fields in already congested Storrington.”