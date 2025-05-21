Political opinion: Starmer’s Winter Fuel U-turn needs to happen faster says Horsham MP

Horsham's Liberal Democrat MP, John Milne, has criticised the government for taking nearly a year to acknowledge widespread concerns about cuts to Winter Fuel Payments.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced that more people will be eligible for Winter Fuel Payments than currently are, with a new plan expected in the Autumn Budget.This comes after the Chancellor recently indicated a willingness to reconsider the policy, stating that "I do understand the concerns that people have" and promising to "continue to listen to understand the concerns that people have raised." However, the Prime Minister refused to give a clear commitment to restoring the cuts in full.

This shift comes after months of Lib Dem opposition to the cuts, which have left many pensioners across Horsham and the country facing difficult choices between heating and eating this winter. In a Work and Pensions Select Committee meeting on Wednesday, Lib Dem MP John Milne pressed for answers about the impact of means-testing the Winter Fuel Payment last winter and how many pensioners in fuel poverty missed out on vital support.

Horsham has been particularly affected by the Winter Fuel Payment cuts, with local community support organisations reporting a significant increase in residents seeking assistance.

Liberal Democrat MP for Horsham, John Milne, said: “It's staggering that it's taken the government nearly a year to acknowledge what Horsham residents have been telling me for months. These Winter Fuel Payment cuts are pushing so many into desperate situations.”

“Today in the Work and Pensions Committee, I pressed for answers on exactly how many vulnerable pensioners have been left in fuel poverty because of this policy. The government's vague promises of future action are simply not good enough.”

“This announcement is too little, too late for millions of pensioners who were forced to freeze in their own homes over the winter. After a prolonged period of ignoring these legitimate concerns, the government must act decisively to restore this vital lifeline for some of the most vulnerable in our society.”