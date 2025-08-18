Political opinion: Tom Rutland MP - Getting out and about across the area

Summer recess is a fantastic opportunity to get out and about across the constituency.

This week, it was wonderful to meet Philip and the rest of the Southdown Men in Sheds team in Fishersgate to try my hand at some woodwork and hear about how they provide social connection for people over DIY projects and restoration. In Southwick, I loved meeting the Adur Indoor Bowling Club and having a go at this brilliant sport.

I also had the chance to thank our posties in Lancing and join one of them for part of their delivery round, and whilst delivering a parcel to a resident, it was a nice coincidence to hear my team and I had been able to help them with a personal issue!

Similarly, it was good to spend time each day knocking residents’ doors to see if they needed any help – in Sompting, Broadwater, the Findon Valley, East Worthing and Shoreham.

Tom Rutland MP for East Worthing and Shoreham, with the Southdown Men in Sheds team.

The glorious weather also gave the opportunity to meet with the leadership of the South Downs National Park Authority at Mill Hill Nature Reserve to talk about their work to conserve and enhance the beautiful landscape we enjoy.

With Stagecoach announcing a new timetable for the 700 with additional morning and evening journeys – and a 7 day a week night service – I visited the Worthing depot to discuss local bus services with them.

Finally, it was moving to mark the 80th anniversary of VJ Day and the courage and sacrifice of those who served at events in Shoreham and Lancing.