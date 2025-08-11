Political opinion: Tom Rutland MP: Helping local residents in need

Some of the most important work I do as your Member of Parliament is the least visible – helping and supporting individual constituents with issues they’re facing.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since the election, I’ve helped hundreds of residents with casework. Issues range from housing, schooling, immigration, an unfair fine or someone coming up against a brick wall when dealing with another organisation. I can’t fix every issue – but I will always do all I can to try to help.

I can help you over email, phone or at one of my in-person surgeries, which are held regularly at locations across the constituency. To book an appointment, please email [email protected] or call 0207 219 7029. We support many constituents via email or over the phone, rather than requiring you to wait for an appointment – however I know that some people prefer an in-person conversation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a world of limited resources and a small staff team, we always prioritise the most urgent casework from residents. This means it can take longer to respond to questions about policy.

Tom at a surgery in Worthing

This allows us to focus on supporting local people in need.

To give just a few recent examples: I’ve secured a refund of almost £10,000 for a resident who was incorrectly charged by West Sussex County Council, helped a constituent regain their driving licence, assisted residents to access free legal support, had incorrect penalty charge notices cancelled, secured emergency accommodation for homeless residents, and ensured constituents are receiving the social security they are entitled to.

So, if you ever need help, please don’t hesitate to get in touch. I’m here to help.