Political Opinion with Alison Bennett MP: Everyday victories that make a difference

Big wins in Parliament are always exciting, but it’s often making small, tangible changes to our local community that means the most.

In her weekly column, Liberal Democrat Member of Parliament for Mid Sussex, Alison Bennett reflects on some local casework wins and making a real difference in Mid Sussex.

Recently, I have shared some of the major wins I have achieved in Parliament, which will make a difference to people in Mid Sussex and beyond. However, much of my work as an MP involves supporting residents with personal issues and challenges. These smaller victories may not make headlines, but they are just as important and form a vital part of my role.

Some recent examples include assisting a constituent in correcting an inaccurate council tax band and securing a substantial reimbursement from the Department for Work and Pensions for someone who had not been receiving all the benefits payments they were due.

A local GP surgery was suffering from blocked drains, which was forcing the practice to cancel appointments at short notice. This went on for some months, but was resolved after I liaised with government officials and Southern Water to make sure that the work was done.

Another case arose from a conversation with NHS staff at the Princess Royal Hospital, who were worried about the hospital’s lifts. Three of the four main lifts were out of order, leaving the hospital vulnerable if the last one failed.

This situation posed a serious risk to patient safety, especially for those in critical care and neonatal units. After I contacted the local NHS Trust, I was pleased to learn that three of the four lifts were repaired shortly afterwards, an important step to ensure the hospital remains safe for patients and staff.

On the trains, a commuter was struggling with their daily journey to East Sussex. The direct train passed through their local station but did not stop there, forcing them to take multiple connections. After I raised this with Govia Thameslink, the company agreed to add the stop to the morning route, saving valuable time and money.

In Parliament, I’ve also campaigned alongside local therapy providers for adopted and looked-after children, calling on the government to reverse funding cuts. A local family contacted me when their child’s therapy was about to be paused due to funding running out. After urgent discussions with the relevant bodies, I was delighted that the therapy was reinstated, making a real difference to that child’s wellbeing and ability to access education.

Big wins in Parliament are always worth celebrating, but it’s often these smaller victories that mean the most. Helping people in Mid Sussex remains one of the most rewarding parts of my job. Do you have an issue you need support with?

Email me at [email protected]