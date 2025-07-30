Politicians and business community welcome arrival of TK Maxx in Eastbourne

News that national retailer TK Maxx is coming to The Beacon shopping centre in Eastbourne has been greeted with excitement across the town.

Eastbourne MP Josh Barbarinde and Eastbourne Borough Council leader Stephen Holt have welcomed the announcement, while the Eastbourne Chamber of Commerce said it reflected the enticing appeal of the town centre.

“As a TK Maxx shopper myself, I welcome the plans for a new branch in The Beacon,” Josh Barbarinde said. “And I know many Eastbourne residents will too!”

“This will create new jobs for local people and will be very positive for our local economy,” Josh added.

Councillor Stephen Holt, Leader of Eastbourne Borough Council, said the move was a thumbs-up for the town.

“The arrival of TK Maxx in The Beacon is great news for town centre shoppers and a ringing endorsement for Eastbourne’s broad appeal to the UK retail sector,” Cllr Holt said.

Christina Ewbank, Chief Executive of Eastbourne Chamber of Commerce, said the news was an indication of the success of a “vibrant” town centre.

“TK Maxx clearly recognise the importance of Eastbourne as a mecca for visitors and residents alike,” Christina said. “Not only do we have a successful, busy shopping centre, we also have really interesting and successful independent retailers across locations like Little Chelsea and Victoria Place.

“The Beacon Centre is one of the most successful shopping centres in the UK and our shop vacancy rate across the town is half the UK average,” Christina continued. “Eastbourne is a great place to meet friends and experience the activities in our town; from pop-up parks to farmers markets, vegan markets and craft markets.”

The retail chain will take over the 24,000sq ft former Wilco site. No date has been set for the opening and it is expected that TK Maxx will continue to operate its existing store in the Sovereign Harbour retail park.

Mark Powell, General Manager of The Beacon, said news of the store coming to The Beacon had been very well received across the town.

“I have had great feedback from a wide range of people and businesses,” Mark said. “It has been very well received and I am really looking forward to welcoming them into The Beacon. TK Maxx is a huge brand and we are thrilled that they will be taking up a prime spot.”

TK Maxx sells branded clothing, footwear, homeware, and accessories at discounted prices.TK Maxx operates on an off-price retail model, meaning it buys excess inventory from high-end brands and sells them at significantly reduced prices, often 20% to 60% below the recommended retail price.