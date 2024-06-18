Pollinator stations at Ecclesden Park and Ryebank Gate

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes have partnered with Sussex Green Living to provide a safe haven for pollinators across West Sussex, by installing Pollinator Education Stations at its Ecclesden Park and Ryebank Gate developments.

The partnership aligns with the housebuilders’ commitment to nurturing nature and supporting local biodiversity across its new homes developments, encouraging more sustainable ways of living. Sussex Green Living is a multi-award-winning charity that educates and provides community facilities and initiatives that have a positive impact on the planet.

With an ongoing decline in pollinators due to habitat loss*, it is essential to supply a place of shelter during their time of pollination. Insects are a vital part of the UK’s agricultural economy and play a crucial role in food supply as they support plants to reproduce**.

The housebuilders sponsored two MAXI Pollinator Education Stations that were installed by Sussex Green Living at both its Ecclesden Park and Ryebank Gate sites. Residents, councillors and local SE Climate Alliance groups of the charity were invited to the developments to bring plants and herbs to fill the stations.

Polinator Education Station Ecclesden Park.

Volunteers from Sussex Green Living arrived at Ecclesden Park by its Eco Milk Float to help raise awareness of the pollinator stations, alongside educating residents and visitors on how they could help pollinators thrive in their own gardens.

Carrie Cort, CEO at Sussex Green Living, commented: “Our Eco Milk Float is a great way to engage the general public in learning about the positive ways we can help the planet. The event at Ecclesden Park had a great turn out and all of those who attended were super engaged and keen to learn more about how they could boost local ecosystems within their own gardens.”

“Across both developments, it was amazing to see so many people come along with herbs and plants to fill the Pollinator Education Stations. We look forward to seeing Ecclesden Park and Ryebank Gate become a thriving hub for pollinators.”

Alex Dowling Head of Sales and Marketing at Barratt David Wilson Southern Counties commented: “As a responsible housebuilder, we are committed to delivering sustainable new homes developments that benefit both local wildlife and our residents. Our Pollinator Education Stations at Ecclesden Park and Ryebank Gate will give pollinators a place to breed, and we hope our residents and the local communities will be inspired to create similar stations in their own gardens.”

Polinator Education Station Ryebank Gate.