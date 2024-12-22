Ponies and cows shelter together on Beachy Head Road

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

On Saturday, December 21, the shortest day of the year, was very wet with strong winds and 10 degrees.

Driving around the Beachy Head Road I came across a number of ponies and cows sheltering behind the bushes. It's the first time I've ever seen them all together like this.

They were all very wet but seem happy to be out of the strong wind. Bless them!

The road around Beachy Head is called Beachy Head Road. It's a 3.7-mile (5.95 km) coastal route that connects Eastbourne and Birling Gap.

The road is known for its stunning views of the sea and landscapes, but it can be windy, so extra care is needed on those days.

You can access Beachy Head Road from the A259, either from Eastbourne or East Dean. There are paid car parks at Beachy Head West, Heathy Brow, and at Beachy Head at the Cadence Clubhouse.