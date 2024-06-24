Pony adventure at local care home

By Samantha HardingContributor
Published 24th Jun 2024, 15:17 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Wadhurst Manor care home, in Wadhurst, was full of animal mischief on Thursday when a group of ponies came to visit the home.

Residents at Wadhurst Manor were pleasantly surprised to see their new furry friends roaming around their garden as Princess Christian’s Farm paid a visit.

General Manager Maria Stefea said: “Our residents have really enjoyed their unusual visitors today. We knew that having the farm here would be a bit of fun for all our residents, especially as some find it difficult to go on many outings in our minibus.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We are always looking for new activities for the residents and today we have seen the seen the enjoyment and the therapeutic influence animals can have on people.”

Wonderful moment together.Wonderful moment together.
Wonderful moment together.

Resident Audrey was very excited by the Princess Christians Farm’s ponies: “As a child I used to love all the animals on the nearby farm.

"Today was very enjoyable and it was wonderful that the ponies were free to roam amongst us.”

Related topics:Residents

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.