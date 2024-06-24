Pony adventure at local care home

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wadhurst Manor care home, in Wadhurst, was full of animal mischief on Thursday when a group of ponies came to visit the home.

Residents at Wadhurst Manor were pleasantly surprised to see their new furry friends roaming around their garden as Princess Christian’s Farm paid a visit.

General Manager Maria Stefea said: “Our residents have really enjoyed their unusual visitors today. We knew that having the farm here would be a bit of fun for all our residents, especially as some find it difficult to go on many outings in our minibus.

"We are always looking for new activities for the residents and today we have seen the seen the enjoyment and the therapeutic influence animals can have on people.”

Resident Audrey was very excited by the Princess Christians Farm’s ponies: “As a child I used to love all the animals on the nearby farm.