‘Poo-covered' ice cream van turns heads in Eastbourne as thousands demand end to sewage spills
Eastbourne locals were offered a sweet treat with a shocking twist this weekend, as ‘sewage sundaes’ were handed out by Eastbourne Pier.
The tongue-in-cheek stunt was carried out by campaign group 38 Degrees to highlight a disgustingly serious issue - the dumping of raw sewage across our coastline, putting the beloved traditions of the Great British Seaside at risk.
Like parts of the coastline across Britain, people in Eastbourne have watched their beloved local beaches hit by the sewage crisis - in 2023, the local water quality saw the sixth-worst decline in the UK.
With the general election campaign in full swing, the campaign group are demanding all political parties nationally commit to measures to clean up the mess.
After picking up their sweet treat, Eastbourne residents were invited to join the more than 42,000 people who have signed a 38 Degrees petition, addressed to whoever forms the next Government, demanding real accountability for polluting water companies and an end to sewage in our seas.
Matthew McGregor, CEO at 38 Degrees, said: “The Great British seaside is quintessential for a reason, and there should be nothing better than a day out on the beach. But thanks to failures of regulation and water companies literally taking the p**s, Eastbourne’s beautiful beaches, and beaches across the country are being splattered with sewage, day after day.
“To make plain to political leaders in this election the scale of the mess we’re in, we thought we’d take the next step - transforming the classic seaside ice cream cone into sewage sundaes.
“Luckily, unlike Eastbourne’s beautiful coastline, our ice creams didn’t actually contain any effluent. But if politicians are anything like as disgusted by the sound of the ‘scummy sewage sorbet’ or the ‘sludge sundae’ as the public were, it’s time for them to pledge to hold polluting water companies to account.
“With the general election campaign in full swing, anyone who wants to win voters’ support must promise real accountability for any water company that treats Eastbourne’s beaches like their own personal toilet, while leaving their shareholders flush with cash.
“The next Government should fine failing water companies by taking shares, not just their bonuses or profits, to give us, the public, a real say in their decision - and if they still can’t clean up their act, they must agree to renationalise these firms and their profits.”
