What a fun afternoon at Nyton House as we enjoyed our Pooches Picnic.

Guests, staff and residents joined our furry friends in the garden and watched as they played in the ball pool and tunnel then paddled in the water pool.

Some ran around catching balls and Frisbees while others played chase around and over the agility course.

Thank you to the Village Friends Volunteers Group who popped in and everyone who came along on the day.

What a fun afternoon.

1 . Contributed Zephyr exercising Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Sunbathing time Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Time for a drink Photo: Submitted