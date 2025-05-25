Poppy Appeal volunteers' award presentation in Seaford

A presentation took place on Tuesday 20th May at the Royal British Legion Seaford Club for volunteers who have given up their time, year after year, to help with the Poppy Appeal raising monies for our veterans.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Presentations ranged from 5 and 10 year Appreciation Certificates together with long service awards of 15, 20, 25, 35, 40, 50 and 60 years. These were presented by our guest of honour Deputy Lieutenant Rear Admiral Richard Kingwell CBE JP DL in the presence of the Mayor of Seaford Cllr. Maggie Wearmouth and Andy Brown Area Manager of East Sussex for the Poppy Appeal. This was followed by a short talk by Andy on what the Poppy Appeal means and where the money raised goes, he also sincerely thanked all the volunteers for all their hard work over the years.

​After the awards were presented a scrumptious buffet by 'Grubs Up'. Many thanks to all for their help in making this event possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you would like to put your name forward to be a volunteer for this year's Poppy Appeal, please contact Liz Holland Tel: 07742866071 or Linda Wallraven Tel: 01323 492246. Your help will be very much appreciated.