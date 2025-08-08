Popular antiques, vintage and decorative arts market returns to Chichester this August

Residents and visitors will be able to pick up a unique bargain and some vintage finds when the popular ‘Antiques, Vintage & Decorative Arts’ market returns to Chichester on Sunday 17 August in the city centre.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Antiques, Vintage & Decorative Arts market will be back in North Street and East Street from 10am until 4pm with the addition of work from artists & makers. This is the market’s second visit of 2025, with another planned for 26 October.

The market promises a wide range of items, including vintage clothing and accessories, textiles, as well as both traditional and mid-century furniture. Visitors will also be able to browse and purchase a range of traditional homeware; vintage kitchen and garden ware; photography, art and prints; vinyl records; traditional and vintage jewellery; and much more!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Harsha Desai, Cabinet Member for Economic Development, Communications, Licensing and Events at Chichester District Council, says: “We’re delighted to once again welcome the Antiques, Vintage & Decorative Arts street market back to our wonderful city!

The Antiques, Vintage & Decorative Arts market will be back in North Street and East Street from 10am until 4pm with the addition of work from artists & makers.

“As part of our Events Strategy, weare keen to attract people to our beautiful district and showcase how much it has to offer. People have previously told us that they would like to see more diverse and quality markets. The introduction of the Antiques, Vintage & Decorative Arts markets has been a huge success and proved to be a popular addition for our residents and visitors, complementing well with the historic setting of the city.

“As a council, we’re delighted to support this event and hope to see even more people coming from across the district and further afield to enjoy this fun, vibrant market!”

Market organiser, Jackie Edwards of ACVR Events, says: "The market is the ultimate in sustainability, as the majority of items are re-purposed and saved from landfill. Our expertise is in arranging speciality markets in historic market towns and cities in the south. We have a range of established dealers and enthusiasts who trade with us and who want to share their passion for all things quality and vintage. And of course, we always love coming to wonderful Chichester.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In addition, we would like to hear from anyone whether an antique dealer or a start-up business/ entrepreneur who would benefit from having a presence in a very busy market then please get in touch. Artists and makers are also welcome to join us to showcase their work and take commissions, whether retro or contemporary. Please get in touch by emailing: [email protected]."

People can find further information about the Antiques, Vintage & Decorative Arts market by visiting the ACVR events website at: www.acvrevents.co.uk.

To keep up-to-date with the latest events taking place across the Chichester District, people can visit the council’s online What’s On calendar: www.chichester.gov.uk/whatson, or sign up to its monthly email newsletter, Initiatives+ at: www.chichester.gov.uk/newsalerts