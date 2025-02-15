Popular board game convention returns to Worthing

Following two previous successful board gaming conventions, Paradice is returning to Worthing in March, in partnership with Comics, Games & Coffee. This year promises to be even bigger and better than ever, as the convention will be moving to a larger venue at Worthing Leisure Centre, and now runs for two days.

Paradice Board Game Convention promises a great day out for all the family, with modern board games and activities suitable for all ages. Comics, Games & Coffee are providing a free-to-play board game library all day, and there will also be opportunities for visitors to join in with group roleplaying games like Dungeons and Dragons.

If you’re a fan of the BBC’s The Traitors, you may be interested in joining a game in the Social Deduction zone, trying to work out who’s on your team and who isn’t. This year some of these games will be run by special guest Ivan Brett, who appeared in the first season of The Traitors.

There will also be a host of geeky retailers and traders covering a whole range of related hobbies, including miniature wargaming, model-making, roleplay games and board game inspired merchandise. Independent board game designers will also be in attendance showcasing their latest upcoming games and offering demos.

Visitors enjoying games at a previous Paradice convention

Board gaming has quickly grown into a hugely popular hobby in recent years, and was even featured recently with a segment on BBC Breakfast. The local Worthing Boardgamers Facebook group has grown by over 200 people in the last year alone, and they now count over 1000 members within their ranks, many of whom attend regular meet-ups at Comics, Games and Coffee in the Montague Centre, the Broadwater Community Hub, and more.

Paradice is organised by Sussex born and bred husband and wife team Mill and David Valentine, of events company Atomic Force Productions. They are both avid board gamers and even had their first date at a board game café in Brighton nearly 7 years ago! Mill is also a game designer, and the pair have been attending and exhibiting at numerous conventions and promoting games together since 2018.

In addition, £1 from every ticket sold for the convention goes direct to Andy’s Angels; a local charity supporting children and their families through bereavement.

Tickets start from £8 for adults and £5 for under 16s, and are on sale now via paradice.uk