Popular board game heads for a new destination – TV’s The Repair Shop

The creator of a hit boardgame has teamed up with the producers of one of TV’s most popular shows to bring out a new edition in time for Christmas.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With regular viewing figures of 7 million in the UK alone and 13 x the audience demand of the average show in the UK*, The Repair Shop has a special place in the hearts of TV audiences and now fans of the BBC hit TV programme, which is filmed locally at The Weald & Downland Museum in Chichester, can have their own little piece of the show with the launch of Destination The Repair Shop board game and jigsaw puzzle.

This is the latest in the series of Destination board games designed and created by local entrepreneur Rachel Lowe MBE in partnership with Southampton based media agency TVADSWORK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rachel Lowe MBE

Rachel Lowe, MBE outside The Repair Shop Barn with the new Destination The Repair Shop game

Rachel first came up with the idea for her series of Destination games whilst working as a taxi driver in Portsmouth to fund herself through the city’s university as a mature law student.

She developed the business whilst juggling being a mother to her two daughters, working and studying.Rachel appeared on our screens in 2005 when she pitched the Destination London board game to the panel of Dragon’s Den.

Overcoming harsh rejection in the Den, Rachel went on to prove the popularity of the game. Destination London was stocked in Hamleys that Christmas and went on to be their most sold games that year, outselling Monopoly.

The road to the success has not always been easy and it is testament to Rachel’s determination, resilience and work ethic that she has been able to navigate the troubled waters of the financial crisis of 2008 and the pandemic collapse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Destination Board Game

Today the Destination brand offers over 50 variations of games and puzzles, including some based on local areas including Destination Southampton, Destination Bournemouth & Poole, Destination Isle of Wight and of course, one based on her home city, DestinationP ortsmouth, which was recently celebrated with a special 20th Anniversary edition.

There are also versions based on other hit TV shows and movies such as Downton Abbey, Harry Potter and a new release coming soon with Destination Star Trek.

Rachel said: “I am so excited about the launch of Destination The Repair Shop, it’s been so much fun developing it and everyone involved, including the production company Ricochet Productions and programme owners Warner Bros, International Television Production, have been so engaged and supportive.

"Collaborating with the team at TVADSWORK has been amazing and I am looking forward to continuing to work with them on future projects."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rachel Lowe MBE, inside The Repair Shop Barn with the new Destination The Repair Shop game.

Commenting on behalf of Warner Bros. International Television Production, David Rodrigues– Senior Commercial Executive says: "It has been such a rewarding experience working with the creatives at Ricochet Productions and everybody at Rachel Lowe Games & Puzzles and TVADSWORK, to ensure the values of The Repair Shop are at the very heart of these products.

"By bringing these talented teams together, we’ve created an experience that truly reflects the craftsmanship, warmth and emotional connection that make the brand so special.”

A Local Collaboration

Destination The Repair Shop is being launched in collaboration with TVADSWORK, a full-service South Coast Media Agency based in Park Gate, Southampton who will be creating a national TV advertising and marketing campaign that launched in November 2024.TVADSWORK provide the knowledge and knowhow to create turnkey TV advertising solutions from planning to delivery, script to screen.

Rachel Lowe outside The Repair Shop with her new version of the game.

They create, plan, book, develop and deliver TV and marketing advertising campaigns to grow businesses through the power of television.Their award-winning Directors create commercials for every business and brand, no matte the size, targeted and delivered to the right audience at the right time and with just one point of contact, it means a streamlined service at a far more competitive cost.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andrew Telling, Creative Director at TVADSWORK says: “We are thrilled to support the development and launch of Destination The Repair Shop. Karen Brar, TVADSWORK Media Director and I have worked with Rachel for over a decade and the whole team are delighted to be able to partner with her on this next step of her entrepreneurial journey.

"Our investment not only aligns with our mission to back innovative projects that deliver exceptional entertainment experience, but also continues our commitment to fosteringcreativity.Our half a century of experience within the TV advertising industry puts us in the perfect position to be able to deliver an exceptional marketing campaign for the new game andpuzzle. Destination The Repair Shop promises hours of fun for the whole family.”

A fun and engaging game for all the family.

Destination The Repair Shop is a fun board game that echoes the warm, wholesome feel of the show and is perfect for Christmas family get togethers.As ‘Guardians of Heirlooms’, players travel in their own Repair Shop van between different Destinations on the board collecting precious heirlooms, such as an antique clock or an old train set to deliver back to The Repair Shop barn, gathering Repair Shop stars as they go.

But the journey is far from easy, there are obstacles to navigate as you travel around the board. Traffic lights can offer you an advantage or a penalty, fuel levels need to bemaintained and there are costly implications for landing on another player’s Destination, but heirlooms ‘revealed’ at The Barn will earn you extra bonus stars!The player to have accumulated the most Repair Shop Stars at the end of the game wins.

If you are a fan of this hit BBC TV show, you’ll find this an engaging and fun game for all the family which requires some strategic thinking along the way!