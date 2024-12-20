Popular independent boutique in Hailsham receives Best Dressed Christmas Window Award

A popular clothing, accessories and homewares shop in the town centre has received first prize in a search to find the best Christmas shop window display in Hailsham.

Independent business Millie's, situated in Hailsham High Street, was chosen by the Town Council as the winner of this year's competition set up to encourage businesses to decorate their shop fronts during the festive season.

Several shop displays were short-listed for the award in Hailsham town centre this year, including those produced by Belle's Pottery Studio in Station Road and NV Hair Studio in St Mary's Walk, both of which received certificates in appreciation of their hard work and dedication to making the town centre look even more festive this year.

However, there was no topping the efforts of Millie's, impressing judges with their front window display which incorporated an elegant Christmas party theme for passers-by to enjoy.

Millie's, High Street, Hailsham

Shop staff members were delighted when representatives from the Town Council's Communities Committee, including the Deputy Town Mayor and Committee Vice-Chair Cllr Anne Marie Ricketts, dropped in to hand out the special trophy and certificate awards.

"We were impressed by the way that some shops had continued their festive theme inside, with many having decorated trees, hanging baubles and tinsel throughout," said Cllr Ricketts. "The dressing-up and decorating of shop windows for Christmas clearly enhances the festive spirit of this important retail period."

"I’d like to thank all those shops who took the time and trouble to set up such brilliant displays, as well as my colleagues at the Town Council for organising and judging the competition."

"A special mention must be given to Sweetheart's Party Boutique in George Street, who put on an impressive balloon display for the town's Christmas Lights Switch-on event in late November!"

Proprietor Sue Mills and Deputy Mayor Cllr Anne Marie Ricketts

Cllr Ricketts added: "Hailsham has everything you need for a fantastic Christmas and New Year period. We have a wonderful range of shops, and I would like to encourage everyone to spend locally and support our own traders as much as possible. Visitors from outside Hailsham are also encouraged to shop here and are welcome."

"Hailsham has a great selection of independent and High Street retailers who can help make Christmas 2024 perfect for you. It's feasible to do all your Christmas shopping in a town like Hailsham. We're spoilt for choice in the town centre – whether having a bite to eat at some quality restaurants, or for a festive drink at the many bars and pubs."

"You can buy Christmas gifts from a range of independent shops selling bespoke and interesting items and our town centre florists will have Christmas wreaths to decorate your front door or dining room table. And many local hair and beauty salons have special Christmas offers available, so why not treat someone you love to a bit of pampering!"

"Don’t forget there are also many shops in Hailsham selling a large range of Christmas cards and wrapping paper and there is ample free parking available in and around the town centre."