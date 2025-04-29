Popular postmistress reaches 50 year milestone for running Berwick Post Office, near Polegate

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Berwick Post Office postmistress Beryl Smith has reached an incredible 50 years’ service running her Post Office near Polegate.

A celebration party is being held at the local pub in May for Beryl to celebrate the very special occasion with her loyal customers and family including four children, eight grandchildren, three greatgrandchildren and with another on the way.

Berwick Postmistress, Beryl Smith, said: “I am really amazed to have reached this golden anniversary. I love my job and serving my customers. The best thing about being a postmistress is the interaction with my customers.

“I have no current plans to retire as I really enjoy being a postmistress. I’m in good health and I’ve seen many people who when they retire suddenly become ill as they then have time to be ill, but I’m too busy to be ill.

“My daughter, Hazel, helps part-time, which means that I don’t work as long as I did before, so that works really well.

“When it was Covid I was working full-time - I didn’t change my hours at all. It was extremely busy as other local Post Offices closed, but I wanted to ensure my customers had access to vital Post Office services and I also ended up serving people from further afield too. People wanted to send parcels, do home shopping returns, do their banking and to pay their bills. Customers were very grateful that I was open.”

The 82-year-old pillar of the community was born and has lived in Berwick all her life. She remains an active and integral member of the local community. Beryl is still a councillor and involved with the WI.

Beryl’s Post Office career began on 19 April 1975 at the age of 32. She took over as postmistress of the family run Berwick Post Office following her mother’s retirement. She remembers helping her Mum out in the post office as a 7-year-old girl, stamping letters behind the counter.

Berwick Post Office has been part of this Sussex community since 1914. It has been run by the Smith family for the last 70 years. When Beryl took over in 1975 she returned the post office to its original 1914 location.

Beryl Smith was presented with her 50-year Long Service Award by Bradley Barnard, Post Office Area Manager who commented: “I really want to thank Beryl who is a 1st class postmistress and totally dedicated to serving her community. It is impressive that Beryl has been serving her village for five decades. Beryl’s really at the heart of her Berwick community and a great role model.”