Port sails towards net zero with funding from Newhaven Enterprise Zone

Funding from Newhaven Enterprise Zone (NEZ) is helping Newhaven Port explore the potential for a new site dedicated to renewable energy production, warehousing and lorry parking – creating new local employment opportunities.

Newhaven Port and Properties (NPP) received £130,000 from NEZ to fund feasibility studies assessing how the development could be delivered. The project builds on the port’s sustainability achievements and supports its long-term goal of reaching net zero.

NEZ programme manager Michelle Connors said: “Newhaven Port is a key employer in the town and it’s important that we support its ambitions to expand and create more jobs.

“We’ve been impressed by the port’s efforts towards net zero and when this development is realised, it will strengthen Newhaven’s reputation as a hub for clean, green marine innovation.”

The studies to date have included assessments of ecology, landscaping, tree planting and habitats for botanical species and invertebrates, alongside surveys of wintering birds, bats, and reptiles.

Plans for the site, located just off McKinlay Way, include facilities for local production, storage and distribution of renewable energy, as well as warehousing with solar panelled roofs, driver’s facilities and employment for local people, with measures to improve biodiversity and landscaping.

Port manager Captain Dave Collins-Williams said: “This site is the only remaining plot of land that allows the port to expand and safeguard its future.

“The benefits are clear - from supporting green energy, creating new jobs, the provision of freight drivers’ facilities and futureproofing Newhaven as a port town. Our studies are designed to nail down how we can best develop the site for the benefit of the port, the town and the environment.”

Funding will also cover project management, planning services and other studies such as transportation, drainage and lighting to help the development become a reality.

The site, located to the east of East Quay, features in Newhaven Port’s masterplan, and has been allocated in the 2020 Lewes District Local Plan for employment uses.

The proposed design will be sensitive to the surrounding environment and will include diversion of a public footpath to maintain access to East Beach.

NPP is working in collaboration with Lewes District Council, AECOM and UKPN to progress the plans.

Sustainability measures already introduced at the port include the reinstatement of freight-by-rail operations in 2020 and litter picking by kayak since 2021. Additional measures include switching to a renewable energy tariff, providing staff incentives for cycling and electric vehicles use, investing in an electric pallet truck and installing solar panels on East Quay sheds 5 and 6, the ferry terminal and freight shed.

The port has also switched its vehicle fleet from diesel to Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO) and has even started transporting cargo by sailboat.

Future initiatives include supplying electricity to the ferry while docked to reduce emissions, supporting tenants in generating green energy and introducing HVO for pilot vessels.

Newhaven Port aims to meet all its own energy needs through renewable sources by 2035 and for its tenants by 2037.

It’s office spaces, which received funding from NEZ Refurbishment of Employment Space Fund, have proven popular, with just one remaining unit available at the ferry terminal.

