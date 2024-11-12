Portslade business backs local hospice

Staff and customers at a Brighton Garden Centre have put their hands in their pockets to raise hundreds of pounds to support their local hospice.

A variety of events were organised by Maryberry Garden Centre in Portslade, including a charity football tournament, coffee morning, bingo and a quiz night. These netted £600 which was handed over to the Martlets Hospice in Hove.

“A tremendous achievement all round and a huge thank you to all involved” said the Old Shoreham Road store’s Hazel Still. “Our wonderful team and generous customers came together to support this important cause and show their generosity.”