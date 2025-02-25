Positively paw-some! – Hailsham care home to host community dog show

In honour of this year’s Crufts, a care home in Hailsham is raising the ‘woof’ with its very own community dog show.

Care UK’s Bowes House, on Battle Road, is preparing to open its doors on Friday 7th March, from 2pm-3.30pm for its Bowes House Fun Dog Show.

Local people and their four-legged friends are invited to come along and compete for the chance to be crowned as the pooch with the ‘Waggiest Tail’, the ‘Cutest Puppy’, ‘Best Rescue’, ‘Best Recall’, ‘Prettiest/Cutest Dog’ and ‘Best in Show’.

There will be a paw-some panel of dog-loving residents ready to judge – and fuss – the pooches who visit on the day, with prizes for those named as the top dogs, including rosettes made by the residents, as well as dog treats and toys.

On the day, there will also be plenty of drinks and nibbles available – complete with dog friendly options.

The show is free to enter, however there is a strict seven dogs per category limit – so owners are encouraged to enter their pooches without delay.

There will be rosettes presented for first, second and third prize winners, along with a prize for first place winners in each category. The winner of ‘Best in Show’ will receive a special prize and trophy.

Natasha King, Home Manager at Bowes House, said: “We’re officially gearing up for our dog show and are paws-itive our local furry friends will not disappoint.

“Here at Bowes House, we’re always looking for new and exciting events to bring residents and the community together – and with many puppy-loving residents in the home, hosting our own canine competition seemed like a no-brainer.

“We are very much looking forward to meeting lots of new faces – of the two and four-legged kind!”

Those wishing to enter their dog into the competition should contact Customer Relations Manager Lisa Phillips on 01323 888611, or email [email protected]