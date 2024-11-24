Post early - and local - for Christmas

Once again Lewes, Ringmer and Kingston have a local Christmas post service this year and still only 25p per card

The annual Commercial Square Bonfire Society Christmas Post has been running for over 30 years.

It has not only become a local institution but also a great help towards the costs of Christmas.

It's still 25 pence per card, whatever the size, a big saving on the standard postal rate. There are collection points all over Lewes and Ringmer and in Kingston.

Cards can be 'posted' up to 4pm on Tuesday, December 17 at any of the collection points listed below. The service only delivers to Lewes, Ringmer and Kingston.

The collection points in Lewes are the Black Horse Inn, the Brewers Arms, Charles Wycherley Estate Agents, Castle Hair Stylists, Landport Food Stores, Malling Stores, Richards Butchers, Seasons, St. Pancras Stores and Winterbourne Stores.

In Ringmer you can post cards at the Anchor Inn, Lew Howard & Sons Butchers, "Pegasus" Broyle Paddock, Ringmer Library, and Ringmer Football Club.

In Kingston cards can be dropped in at 12 St. Pancras Green.