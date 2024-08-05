Post Office operators urged to share their experiences to help Horizon Inquiry

Post Office operators in the Chichester and Bognor Areas have been urged by local MP Jess Brown-Fuller to share their experiences of working with the Post Office, providing crucial evidence for the Inquiry into the Horizon scandal.

The Post Office Horizon IT Inquiry is an independent public inquiry investigating failings surrounding the Horizon IT system which led to the wrongful prosecution and conviction of sub-postmasters.

Up to 16,000 people across the UK have been contacted by independent research and data analytics firm, YouGov, on behalf of the Inquiry, to anonymously share their experiences of the Post Office.

Every current sub-postmaster in the UK will be asked about their experience working with the Post Office, and applicants under the Post Office’s in-house compensation scheme (the Horizon Shortfall Scheme) will be asked about their experiences of this process.

Jess Brown-Fuller MP.

Findings of the two surveys will be presented as evidence during the Inquiry’s final phase, Phase 7, and will inform Inquiry Chair, Sir Wyn Williams’ findings and recommendations.

Jess Brown-Fuller MP for Chichester said: “The Horizon scandal has touched communities, and the impact continues to be felt today.

“I encourage anyone who has received these surveys to share their experiences and contribute to this important research.”

Announcing the survey, Sir Wyn Williams said: “Human stories are at the heart of this Inquiry. As will be obvious by now, and as I have said from time to time, I have been deeply affected by the accounts of hardship and suffering endured by many.

“I urge all those who are contacted to complete the surveys, and I offer my heartfelt thanks now to all those who take the time and trouble to do so.”

Those eligible to take part in the surveys have been contacted via email. Respondents contribute their experiences anonymously and can do so online, or over the phone for those who need reasonable adjustments.

Details about the survey can be found here https://www.postofficehorizoninquiry.org.uk/phase-7-survey or through the Inquiry Secretariat at [email protected]