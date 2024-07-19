Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The dynamic duo, Elaine Hart and Becky Yeoman from POWER is bananas, an immersive movement experience, hosted an event at the Arundel Lido in aid of the local children’s charity, The Sussex Snowdrop Trust.

Elaine who founded the company had linked up with the charity previously for a very poignant online movement class to raise funds for the charity via Zoom called the’ Ride of Hope’ which took place on the 1st January 2021 as the country tackled the restrictions of the pandemic.

The symbol of the Snowdrop represents ‘hope’ for the many families the Trust supports in West Sussex with vital nursing care at home and counselling for children who have a life threatening or terminal illness.

It was on this platform that Elaine met Snowdrop mum, Becky and partnership in the business developed.

What an amazing setting. Photos by Charlie Waring

POWER is bananas is on a ‘mission to shift mindset and revolutionise the mental health landscape, through the power of bananas and immersive movement experiences’.

Becky, who delivers a Yin Tai Chi movement with calm curated music on headphones, comments: “Snowdrop have supported my daughter Eve, and my family over the years.

“We’ve fundraised for the charity in the past, but it was a pleasure to be able to give back personally by hosting this event.

"Elaine and I are passionate about delivering immersive movement experiences to support mental and physical wellbeing and POWER at The Lido was a wonderful opportunity to bring the POWER of movement, mindset and bananas, to a beautiful bunch of Sussex Snowdrop Trust supporters.”

Going bananas at Arundel Lido. Photos by Charlie Waring

Lucy Ashworth, Fundraising and Events Manager, said: “The charity is very grateful to the Arundel Lido for allowing this unique fundraiser to take place.

"It was a stunning setting for the static bike ride and Yin movement with the majestic Arundel Castle in view. Attendees enjoyed the ‘POWER is bananas’ experience with everyone writing a message on a banana about how they felt – words such as ‘Hope’, ‘Special Times and ‘Great People’.

"It was a wonderful combination to deliver movement, a swim and a glass of Digby Fine English sparkling wine as part of this event which saw £875 raised on the night thanks to the generosity of Elaine and Becky.

"It is important for the charity to forge connections in the community and raise vital funds so the Trust can continue to provide the essential Care at Home Team who make a huge difference to many local families.”

Harriet pedalling. Photos by Charlie Waring

For more information on the charity – www.thesussexsnowdroptrust.com

For more information on the movement – www.powerisbananas.com

Photos – Charlie Waring