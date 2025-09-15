Power worker abseils down Peacehaven Cliffs for Sussex children’s charity

A power worker who abseiled 115ft down Peacehaven Cliffs raised £830 for Rockinghorse Children’s Charity to help sick and disabled children across Sussex.

The event on Saturday (13 September), saw Sarah Ramshaw, from Worthing, brave the heights in support of children and families across Sussex.

Brighton-based Rockinghorse Children’s Charity improves healthcare services for sick children and babies, fundraising for every child's treatment, from toys to life-saving equipment.

Sarah, field staff supervisor at UK Power Networks, said: “As you step over the edge, you have to trust the harness and because it’s an uneven chalk rock face, we needed to walk carefully and not jump. I enjoyed myself and am already looking at trying wing-walking. With the changing weather, that might be later this year or next.

“Rockinghorse is a local charity for me. Big charities get a lot of attention, but smaller ones like Rockinghorse need our support too, and the fact that it’s for kids means a lot to me. We’ve already raised £830, and if we could reach £1,000, I’d be over the moon.

“I want to thank everyone who sponsored us. We were lucky to get a break in the weather for an hour as they nearly cancelled the event. Thankfully, they managed to get everyone down safely.”

Emma Henderson, supporter engagement manager at Rockinghorse, said: “We're so grateful to Sarah for taking the plunge and abseiling down Peacehaven Cliffs for Rockinghorse. The amazing amount she's raised will make such a difference to the babies, children and young people we support across Sussex as a local charity.”

UK Power Networks match funds staff fundraising up to £100.

Visit Sarah’s fundraising page: https://www.justgiving.com/page/sarah-singleton-3?utm_medium=FA&utm_source=EM