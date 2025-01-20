Praise for new public toilet facility in Hailsham town centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The new public toilet facility which was recently opened in Hailsham town centre has received positive feedback from residents.

Following the installation of two modular public conveniences and a Changing Places disabled unit in Vicarage Field, members of the public are delighted that the facility is clean, accessible, open seven days a week and a much-needed investment in the town centre.

One member of the public commented: "Just wanted to drop you a line from me and my wife about the new toilets now in place, which we used yesterday for the first time.

"The previous one was cramped, cold, not totally clean, and not always usable. The new ones are spotless, spacious, warm, and inviting. I've never seen such spacious, clean public toilets on my travels, so a massive well done and thank you."

Public toilets in Vicarage Field, Hailsham

"The [Town] Council should be proud to have this excellent facility in place, money well spent and an investment, if it encourages people to shop/visit Hailsham."

The public toilets are free to use and open seven days a week, from 7.30am to 7.30pm.

The installation of the new public toilets was drawn from the Town Council's Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) funds, amidst a high-profile national campaign to increase the numbers of these specialist public conveniences.

The external look of the new facilities fits in with the street scene and, internally, the facility comprises an electronic hoist, a rise-and-fall changing table, shower, toilet and wash basin, all of which are totally accessible.

"Hailsham Town Council acknowledges the importance of public toilet availability and as a result of its commitment to provide clean, safe and accessible facilities, opened the new public conveniences in Vicarage Field," said Cllr Alexa Clarke, Chair of the Assets Management Committee.

"The installation of the new toilet block demonstrates our commitment to making Hailsham an even better place to live, work, and visit. As a brilliant addition to the area, we are proud to provide these modern amenities that will serve the local community well into the future."

Commenting on the positive feedback from the public, Assets Management Committee Vice-Chair Cllr Mary Laxton said: "Residents and visitors welcomed the opening of the toilets in Vicarage Field and we have received a lot of positive comments about the facilities since then, particularly about how clean and accessible they are.

"Hailsham is a growing market town and I’m sure these facilities will continue to be well used by townspeople and visitors."

The Town Council is also providing information regarding Wealden District Council's Community Toilet Scheme, an initiative in place whereby members of the public can access toilet facilities at the following business premises (during opening hours):

Wealden District Council Offices, Vicarage Lane

Freedom Leisure Centre, Vicarage Lane

Waitrose, Vicarage Field

Callenders Restaurant, 80/82 High Street

Costa Coffee, 26B High Street