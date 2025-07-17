Preparation for the St Stephen's Summer Celebration well underway

Preparations are in full swing for one of the community’s most anticipated events of the year—the St Stephen’s Summer Celebration, taking place on Saturday, August 2, 2025 from 3pm. Volunteers and organisers work tirelessly to ensure a day that promises fun, food, and family-friendly entertainment.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Local adverts across the area are proudly declaring: “You're Invited to a FREE Spectacular Family Fun Day!” And organisers are eager to make good on that promise.

The Mayor. Cllr Cathy Glynn-Davies, is opening the event at 3pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From 3pm, families can enjoy an array of activities suitable for all ages, including hands-on crafts, fun-filled games, and the ever-popular bouncy castle—a must for energetic youngsters looking to jump into summer with both feet.

Summer Celebration

The afternoon of festivities takes a gentler turn from 4pm, when guests are invited to slow down and savour a traditional Sussex Cream Tea. Complete with finger sandwiches, scones, clotted cream, jam, and a comforting cup of tea, it offers the perfect chance to relax and connect with neighbours and friends.

Organisers say the event is about more than just fun—it’s about celebrating community spirit. “We want everyone, young and old, to feel welcome. It’s about creating memories and sharing joy—all at no cost.”

With everything completely free of charge, St Stephen’s is expecting a strong turnout, and encourages locals to arrive early to make the most of the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So mark your calendars, gather the family, and get ready to celebrate summer in style. The St Stephen’s Summer Celebration is shaping up to be a day to remember.

For more information, visit Broadwater Parish .