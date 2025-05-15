Presentation of the King’s Award to the Storrington Area Help Scheme

The Lord-Lieutenant of West Sussex, Lady Emma Barnard, formally presented the Storrington Area Help Scheme with the King’s Award for Voluntary Service at a recent ceremony held at the Old Workshop in Sullington, a few yards away from where the Scheme came into existence 52 years ago. Some 50 invited guests, mostly present and past volunteers, then celebrated with an excellent buffet tea to round off a memorable afternoon.

In presenting the crystal award accompanied by a certificate from the King, Lady Emma paid tribute to the Scheme and expressed her delight that it had been selected to receive this award which is the highest a voluntary group can receive in the UK. In reply Tony Dell, Chair of the Trustees, thanked Lady Emma for her kind words and paid tribute to all the volunteers who over the years have provided such a valuable service that has had a deep impact on the wellbeing of the local community.

In 2024 the Storrington Area Help Scheme - a registered charity that covers Storrington, West Chiltington, Ashington, Washington and Thakeham - received just over 1000 calls for assistance. It helps people who live locally with no transport of their own to attend a range of healthcare appointments within West Sussex. The Scheme is run by a team of around 50 volunteers made up of office staff operating weekday mornings from an office in the Trinity Centre in Storrington and drivers who use their own vehicles to provide transport to the healthcare appointments.

The Help Scheme is always keen to welcome new volunteers. Office staff are the key link between the clients and our volunteer drivers. They answer telephone calls from clients, liaise with drivers to check on availability and keep accurate hand written records. Familiarisation training is provided for anyone interested in the role. Volunteer drivers do not have to give a regular commitment and as little as a few hours a month is perfectly acceptable. Drivers can always decline a journey request if inconvenient to them and can also specify the locations they are able to cover. A mileage allowance is paid and passengers are asked to make a contribution for the service they receive.

More information can be found on www.sahs.co.uk or alternatively the Help Scheme office can be contacted on 01903 742124 between 10am and 12 noon any weekday excluding public holidays.