Prestige Award for Brighton-based ME charity

The Brighton based Sussex & Kent ME/CFS Society is delighted to announce that they have won the Prestige Award 2025 under the category of Illness Support NPO for the South East of England.

The charity has worked tirelessly for those who have been affected by Myalgic encephalomyelitis (ME) also known as Chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS) for over 35 years and continues to work closely with NHS specialist services that the organisation helped establish some years ago while consulting with the regional health authorities.

The Prestige judging panel base their decisions upon areas such as service excellence, quality of the product/service provided, innovative practices, value, ethical or sustainable methods of working, as well as consistency in performance. The winners selected are those who can best demonstrate their strengths in these areas. All winners are featured in a celebratory awards magazine, published both digitally and in print, which is circulated to Prestige subscribers.

Colin Barton, ME Society chair says: "We are so pleased to have our work acknowledged in this way and are pleased to say that some of those affected by ME/CFS can make significant improvements even though others remain housebound and in need of care."

Actress Jenny Seagrove, ME Society patronsays: "A huge congratulations to the Sussex & Kent ME/CFS Society on this award that is so very well deserved."