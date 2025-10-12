Prestige Award for ME charity

The Sussex & Kent ME/CFS Society is delighted to announce that they have won the Prestige Award 2025 under the category of Illness Support NPO for the South East of England.

The charity that is considered to be a leader in the field has worked tirelessly for those who have been affected by Myalgic encephalomyelitis (ME) or Chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS) for over 35 years and continues to work closely with local NHS specialist services that the organisation helped establish some years ago.

The Prestige judging panel base their decisions upon areas such as service excellence, quality of the product/service provided, innovative practices, value, ethical or sustainable methods of working, as well as consistency in performance. The winners selected are those who can best demonstrate their strengths in these areas. All winners are featured in a celebratory awards magazine, published both digitally and in print, which is circulated to Prestige subscribers.

Colin Barton, ME Society chair says: We are so pleased to have our work acknowledged in this way and are pleased to say that some of those affected by ME/CFS can make significant improvements even though others remain housebound and in need of care.

Anna Gregorowski (BACME) says: Many congratulations, wonderful news and well deserved. I am not surprised the Sussex & Kent ME/CFS Society won this Prestige Award given the continued and excellent support you provide for people living with ME/CFS and clinicians working in the field. You make a significant positive difference to all. Your consistent dedication and commitment to improve care and support are second second to none.

Actress Jenny Seagrove, ME Society patronsays: A huge congratulations to the Sussex & Kent ME/CFS Society on this award that is so very well deserved.

Sean Berry MP says: Just to say a huge congratulations to the Sussex & Kent ME Society for winning the Prestige Award this year for best illness support non-profit organization for the south east. It is a big achievement and a testament to you teams hard work. Very best wishes from a proud Patron.

Dr Vikki Mckeever says: Congratulations – a very well deserved award. It is great that you and your organisation are getting recognition for all the hard work you put into supporting people with ME/CFS and providing comprehensive and up-to date information from a wide range of perspectives.

John Milne MP says: I was very pleased to hear that the Sussex & Kent ME/CFS Society has been awarded the Prestige Award 2025 for Illness Support NPO in the Southeast. Congratulations on this well-earned recognition. Your work over many years has provided vital support to people living with ME/CFS across our region. It’s clear that your long-standing commitment, particularly your work with NHS services and local health authorities, has made a real and lasting impact.