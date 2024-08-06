Prestigious award nomination for Sussex care executive

Leah Marsh, managing director of Aurem Care, which operates Halisham House in East Sussex, is in contention for a top award at the National Business Women’s Awards 2024. She is shortlisted in the Female Business Leader category, which is decided by a public vote.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leah, who has nearly 30 years of dedicated service in the social care sector, began her career as a support worker. Her commitment and passion for improving care standards saw her quickly advance through various roles including home management, regional management, and quality roles with some of the UK’s largest care providers.

Her leadership and dedication were particularly highlighted during the Covid pandemic, where she was honoured with the Lockdown Leader Award at the National Business Women’s Awards. Her exceptional contributions have also been recognised with National Awards for Business Heroism and Corporate Leadership.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leah said: “I am honoured to be considered for this award, with some fantastic business people also nominated. My commitment to providing the highest standards of care, both as a care provider and as an employer, remains unwavering."

Leah Marsh.

Under Leah’s leadership, Aurem Care has consistently upheld the values of compassion, excellence, and integrity. Aurem Care is passionate about promoting equality and diversity, and Leah embodies these values by empowering women in the care sector and championing an inclusive workplace.

Her vision and relentless pursuit of excellence have not only shaped Aurem Care into a leading care provider but have also inspired many within the industry.

The National Business Women’s Awards celebrate the remarkable achievements of women in business across the UK. Leah’s has also been shortlisted in the Influential Business Woman of the Year category which underscores her significant impact and the respect she commands within the industry.