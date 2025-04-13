Preston Manor reopens with a sunny Edwardian fête

The new visitor experience proved a hit with guests of all ages, and the open day was a real celebration. Families travelled from near and far to enjoy the festivities, soaking up the historic atmosphere under bright blue skies. The lawns buzzed with activity - children got hands-on with arts and crafts, a caricature artist captured smiling faces, and visitors challenged each other to games of giant chess.

Staff dressed the part, donning Edwardian maid uniforms and 17th-century costumes, adding an extra layer of charm to the experience. People strolled the gardens, relaxed on the grass, and enjoyed classic lawn games throughout the day.

The blend of engaging outdoor fun and rich storytelling inside made for a memorable reopening, setting the tone for a new chapter in Preston Manor’s history.

Preston Manor is located two miles north of Brighton’s city centre and is open every weekend from 10am to 4pm on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, from 5th April to 31st October 2025. Entrance costs £10.63 per adult and £6.40 for children. Carers are free.

1 . Contributed Visitors enjoying the lawn games Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed BBC’s All Together Now judge Larissa Eddie enjoys a relaxing moment in the newly opened tea room at Preston Manor Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Staff at Preston Manor Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed A tour taking place inside Preston Manor Photo: Submitted