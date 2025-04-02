Preston Manor to reopen this weekend after five year closure

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Preston Manor, one of the UK’s most haunted locations, is to reopen its doors this weekend, Saturday, April 5th, after being closed for five years. The grand manor is unveiling an exciting new visitor experience, including its first-ever tearoom and a journey into its rich history.

Preston Manor is stepping into a Downton Abbey-style experience, transporting visitors back to 1912. The house will tell the stories of its former owners, the Thomas-Stanford family, who were among the wealthiest in Sussex at the time. Guests will also get a glimpse of the lives of their servants and the pets that roamed the estate.

The manor’s striking architecture, hidden gardens, and intricate woodwork are now complemented by a series of ghostly tales, including sightings of 'The White Lady,' mysterious shadows, and even ghostly dogs. These eerie occurrences cement its reputation as one of Britain’s most haunted homes.

This marks the manor's first public opening since the pandemic, and it promises a captivating new experience. Visitors will enjoy a unique audio trail that brings the house’s history to life, with stories from Lady Ellen, Maurice Elphick, and other historical figures. For families, there’s an interactive children’s trail with fun activities like dressing up and special sound installations.

For the first time, the manor will have a tearoom, serving traditional Edwardian cream teas, run by Café Rust, which also operates at Hove Museum.

To celebrate the reopening, a special Edwardian Easter event will take place on Saturday, April 12th, featuring activities and live music from 10am to 4pm.

Preston Manor will be open every weekend from 10am to 4pm on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, from April 5th to October 31st, 2025.

Located just two miles from Brighton’s city centre, Preston Manor offers an unforgettable experience. Visitors can explore the manor at their own pace or join a guided tour to learn more about its history, architecture, and ghostly legends.