Pricewatch celebrate £75,000 donation milestone through Making a Difference Locally

The Pricewatch Group have now donated over £75,000 to local community causes in Sussex through Nisa’s Making a Difference Locally (MADL) charity.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The dynamic, family-owned, and operated group of service stations and convenience stores located throughout Sussex, have contributed to a range of community initiatives since partnering with Nisa five years ago with many local sports clubs, food banks and local schools benefitting from the group’s generosity.

Recently, Pricewatch have made donations to Hellingly Kids Activity Days, Family Support Work and Friends of Bolney CEP School alongside contributions to sports clubs Hailsham Boxing Club and Sky High Trampoline Gymnastics Academy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

MADL is part of Nisa’s commitment to giving back to the communities it serves. Since its inception in 2008, MADL has raised over £17 million for local charities and community organisations.

Causes donated to by The Pricewatch Group

MADL raises funds in Nisa partner stores from sales of all Co-op own-label products, with a percentage going into a virtual fund for retailers to donate. Additional funds can also be raised via in-store collecting tins and clothing banks.

Pricewatch were named MADL Champion of the Year for 2023 at Nisa’s Expo Awards evening last year. The Sussex-based retail group were awarded the large store accolade alongside The Proudfoot Group.

Kate Carroll, head of charity at Nisa, said: “Pricewatch are a fantastic example of a retail group significantly supporting the communities they serve, and I’m delighted to hear they have reached the £75,000 donation milestone recently. They have community at the heart of what they do and want to give back to those who need the support most. We can’t wait to reach even bigger milestones in the future.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andre Salvidge, Pricewatch Charity Ambassador, added: “We are so proud to have donated over £75,000 to local charities through Nisa’s Making a Difference Locally Charity.

“This money has made a real difference to the lives of people in our community and we are committed to continuing this fundraising for some of the most important causes locally to our stores.”

Rob Wilkinson, club director of Hailsham Cricket Club, thanked Pricewatch following a £3,500 donation.

"We are massively in debt to Pricewatch for their generosity and kindness. The support Pricewatch have shown our club has allowed us to continue to grow and develop the club and in particular junior cricket within the town we serve. Allowing opportunities for children to learn, develop and play the wonderful sport is at the heart of the club and through partners like the Pricewatch Group and MADL this becomes a possibility."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sam Buchanan, director of Hailsham Boxing Club added: "We are grateful for MADL's support. It's been a huge success, and we've managed to help over 100 children so far."

Zoe of Pass It On said: “The money received from MADL has made such a difference to many families across our community. We have been able to supply extra gifts at Xmas, essentials in the summer and even a quiet garden space for people to sit and chat. We can’t thank Pricewatch and MADL enough.”