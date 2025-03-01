Printers Playhouse art auction takes place in Eastbourne

Join us for the Printers Playhouse Art Auction, a vibrant celebration of creativity and community!! This exciting event showcases a stunning array of artwork from talented local and regional artists, offering a unique opportunity to own original pieces while supporting the arts.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

How it works

Our fabulous artworks will be available to bid on from 3rd March at 10:00.Bidding closes at 22:00 on 29th March 2025.On 29th March there will be an exhibition of all the artworks at Printers Playhouse.12:00 - 17:00 come and view the exhibition at our informal drop in session - the bar will be open for drinks and coffee.19:00 - 23:00 We invite you to join us for a more formal event with welcome drink and nibbles available (register below for your invitation).

You will also have an opportunity to meet and chat with some of our artists and we will also be holding a “sip an draw” session.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PPH ARTS AUCTION 2025

And throughout the day you’ll have an opportunity to bid on the artworks and buy one of our mystery postcards and other bespoke arts and crafts!!!Successful bidders will be able to collect their artwork from Printers Playhouse during opening hours after bidding closes.Note to editors: All proceeds go toward funding Printers Playhouse community projects helping to nurture creativity and talent within our community.

Register for our free end of auction event and to preview the artworks, please see this link: Printers Playhouse Art Auction — Printers Playhouse