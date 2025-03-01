Printers Playhouse art auction takes place in Eastbourne
How it works
Our fabulous artworks will be available to bid on from 3rd March at 10:00.Bidding closes at 22:00 on 29th March 2025.On 29th March there will be an exhibition of all the artworks at Printers Playhouse.12:00 - 17:00 come and view the exhibition at our informal drop in session - the bar will be open for drinks and coffee.19:00 - 23:00 We invite you to join us for a more formal event with welcome drink and nibbles available (register below for your invitation).
You will also have an opportunity to meet and chat with some of our artists and we will also be holding a “sip an draw” session.
And throughout the day you'll have an opportunity to bid on the artworks and buy one of our mystery postcards and other bespoke arts and crafts!!!Successful bidders will be able to collect their artwork from Printers Playhouse during opening hours after bidding closes. All proceeds go toward funding Printers Playhouse community projects helping to nurture creativity and talent within our community.
Register for our free end of auction event and to preview the artworks, please see this link: Printers Playhouse Art Auction — Printers Playhouse