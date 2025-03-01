Printers Playhouse art auction takes place in Eastbourne

By Alan Spence
Contributor
Published 1st Mar 2025, 14:43 BST
Updated 3rd Mar 2025, 09:08 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Join us for the Printers Playhouse Art Auction, a vibrant celebration of creativity and community!! This exciting event showcases a stunning array of artwork from talented local and regional artists, offering a unique opportunity to own original pieces while supporting the arts.

How it works

Our fabulous artworks will be available to bid on from 3rd March at 10:00.Bidding closes at 22:00 on 29th March 2025.On 29th March there will be an exhibition of all the artworks at Printers Playhouse.12:00 - 17:00 come and view the exhibition at our informal drop in session - the bar will be open for drinks and coffee.19:00 - 23:00 We invite you to join us for a more formal event with welcome drink and nibbles available (register below for your invitation).

You will also have an opportunity to meet and chat with some of our artists and we will also be holding a “sip an draw” session.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
PPH ARTS AUCTION 2025PPH ARTS AUCTION 2025
PPH ARTS AUCTION 2025

And throughout the day you’ll have an opportunity to bid on the artworks and buy one of our mystery postcards and other bespoke arts and crafts!!!Successful bidders will be able to collect their artwork from Printers Playhouse during opening hours after bidding closes.Note to editors: All proceeds go toward funding Printers Playhouse community projects helping to nurture creativity and talent within our community.

Register for our free end of auction event and to preview the artworks, please see this link: Printers Playhouse Art Auction — Printers Playhouse

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice