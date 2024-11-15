Priory Meadow charity Giving Tree for Hastings Foodbank returns

By Leanna Lawson
Contributor
Published 15th Nov 2024, 10:37 GMT
Updated 15th Nov 2024, 11:20 GMT
Priory Meadow have brought their Charity Giving Tree back to the shopping centre this Christmas for the seventh year running. They are encouraging shoppers to purchase a Christmas gift for the children of local families who use Hastings Foodbank.

Hastings Foodbank are part of a nationwide network of foodbanks, supported by The Trussell Trust, working to combat poverty and hunger across the UK.

Cheryl Carey, Hastings Foodbank Co-Manager, said: ‘In October we gave out 9,153 meals, feeding 602 adults and 415 children. We are shocked by how many pensioners we are now seeing at Hastings Foodbank. Sadly, now it is colder we can only expect numbers to rise.’

‘Christmas is a difficult time if you are struggling to make ends meet. Families suffer anxiety and guilt at not being able to give their children a present at Christmas even though they are struggling to pay their bills and eat.’

Giving Trees at Priory Meadow Shopping CentreGiving Trees at Priory Meadow Shopping Centre
‘Thank you Priory Meadow shoppers for helping support those in our community who are finding it particularly difficult right now.’ She added.

Shoppers can join the initiative, which is already live, by selecting a tag from the trees located outside M&S, purchasing a suitable gift then taking the gift and tag to Kids Stuff Toys who are kindly hosting the donation point.

The gift needs to be new, not perishable and donated unwrapped please to ensure a suitable gift goes to the relevant recipient.

Shopping Centre Manager, Andy Harvey, said: ‘We are extremely passionate about this initiative with our wonderful charity partner. Each year the generosity of our shoppers exceeds our expectations, and we receive hundreds of gifts for the children’.

‘Shoppers tend to gravitate towards the gifts for babies and younger children, so we would like to make a special request for donations for pre-teens and teenagers. Ideas include books, toiletries, make-up, accessories, stationary and gift vouchers.’

‘On behalf of Priory Meadow and Hastings Foodbank, we would like to say thank you in advance and wish all our shoppers a very merry festive season.’ he added.

For more information on Priory Meadow Shopping Centre visit priorymeadow.com

For more information on Hastings Foodbank visit hastings.foodbank.org.uk

