Priory Meadow charity Giving Tree for Hastings Foodbank returns

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Priory Meadow have brought their Charity Giving Tree back to the shopping centre this Christmas for the seventh year running. They are encouraging shoppers to purchase a Christmas gift for the children of local families who use Hastings Foodbank.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hastings Foodbank are part of a nationwide network of foodbanks, supported by The Trussell Trust, working to combat poverty and hunger across the UK.

Cheryl Carey, Hastings Foodbank Co-Manager, said: ‘In October we gave out 9,153 meals, feeding 602 adults and 415 children. We are shocked by how many pensioners we are now seeing at Hastings Foodbank. Sadly, now it is colder we can only expect numbers to rise.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Christmas is a difficult time if you are struggling to make ends meet. Families suffer anxiety and guilt at not being able to give their children a present at Christmas even though they are struggling to pay their bills and eat.’

Giving Trees at Priory Meadow Shopping Centre

‘Thank you Priory Meadow shoppers for helping support those in our community who are finding it particularly difficult right now.’ She added.

Shoppers can join the initiative, which is already live, by selecting a tag from the trees located outside M&S, purchasing a suitable gift then taking the gift and tag to Kids Stuff Toys who are kindly hosting the donation point.

The gift needs to be new, not perishable and donated unwrapped please to ensure a suitable gift goes to the relevant recipient.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shopping Centre Manager, Andy Harvey, said: ‘We are extremely passionate about this initiative with our wonderful charity partner. Each year the generosity of our shoppers exceeds our expectations, and we receive hundreds of gifts for the children’.

‘Shoppers tend to gravitate towards the gifts for babies and younger children, so we would like to make a special request for donations for pre-teens and teenagers. Ideas include books, toiletries, make-up, accessories, stationary and gift vouchers.’

‘On behalf of Priory Meadow and Hastings Foodbank, we would like to say thank you in advance and wish all our shoppers a very merry festive season.’ he added.

For more information on Priory Meadow Shopping Centre visit priorymeadow.com

For more information on Hastings Foodbank visit hastings.foodbank.org.uk