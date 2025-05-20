Private collection of Sussex philanthropist William Cleverley Alexander exceeds expectations at auction

There was high demand at Woolley & Wallis today for two exceptional Chinese works from the private collection of one of Britain’s most knowledgeable art connoisseurs and philanthropists, William Cleverley Alexander (1840-1916).

The works, which included a rare Kangxi vase and a Kangxi wine ewer, had been in the family collection since purchased by William Alexander in 1907 and 1913 and were offered for auction for the first time in over 100 years.

The first piece was a rare underglaze meiping (vase), decorated around the body with two squirrels hiding amongst a fruiting grapevine. Highly decorative, it featured bands of stylised lotus flowerheads and leaf scrolls, with further flower motifs in a red colour against a white background. It sold to a buyer in the Far East for £94,500 against an estimate of £20,000-£30,000 (lot 130).

The second piece was a vibrant rare Kangxi yellow-glazed wine ewer fashioned in the shape of the Chinese characters Fu Lu Shou 福祿壽 which translates as good fortune (Fu), prosperity (Lu) and longevity (Shou), representing the three key aspects of a good life in Chinese culture.

William Cleverley Alexander, British philanthropist and antiques collector (1840-1916)

There were various uses for wine ewers of this period, from ritualistic, or ceremonial use, to funerary versions (where they were created to literally ‘toast’ the dead) and some for more practical usage.

John Axford told us: “Ceramic wares modelled in the form of characters like the present wine ewer were a remarkable innovation of the Kangxi period. This ewer is a particularly decorative example, with an unusually long neck and moulded as the combined characters of Fu and Shou. It is applied with a loop handle and a slender, tapering spout, with a charming blue glazed Buddhist lion finial which contrasts strikingly with the yellow.” It sold to a European buyer for £44,100againstan estimate of £4,000-£6,000 (lot 129).

Known for his curatorial skills, Alexander chose quality over quantity for his collection, with each piece being thoroughly researched before being purchased. His meticulous documentation of the pieces was also key and each piece comes with its original invoice and drawing.

Woolley & Wallis was especially thrilled to be able to offer the works, not just because of the esteemed pedigree of the collection, but also because the auction house broke the million-pound barrier for a Chinese work in a UK regional auction house 20 years ago, when it sold a Chinese Yuan dynasty vase from the Alexander collection for £3 million against an estimate of £200,000-£300,00 in July 2005.

A rare Kangxi yellow-glazed wine ewer fashioned in the shape of the Chinese characters Fu Lu Shou sold for £44,100 against an estimate of £4,000-£6,000 (lot 129)

Commenting on this exceptional result in Woolley & Wallis’ Fine Asian Art sale,John Axford, Asian Art Specialist and Chairman of Woolley & Wallis, said: “It was an honour to be entrusted to sell these two rare and fine pieces.

"They epitomise the keen eye for outstanding craftsmanship and quality of materials that William Cleverley Alexander had and his passion for works from this period. There is a continuing demand for the highest quality works with such stunning provenance, careful curation and preservation and this was demonstrated in the interest we saw today from around the world.”

His collection was housed between the family homes of Aubrey Housein Kensington and his country house, Heathfield Park in Sussex. Both pieces are from the Chinese Kangxi period (1662-1722), which was a period of recovery following the collapse of the Ming dynasty. This era of renewed stability instigated a surge in artistic creativity, predominantly in ceramics. This, combined with groundbreaking technical advancements resulted in ceramics from the Kangxi period being regarded as some of the most exquisite ever produced.

About William Cleverley Alexander (1840-1916)

A rare Kangxi vase from the private collection of William Cleverley Alexander (1840-1916) Sold for £94,500 against an estimate of £20,000-£30,000

William Cleverley Alexander (1840-1916) was a British banker, art collector and patron, known for his keen interest in Asian and European art. Born into a wealthy family, he used his financial resources to amass an impressive collection of Asian art.

His collection reflected both his refined taste and the Victorian fascination with Chinese and Japanese aesthetics. His contributions helped popularize Asian art in Britain and his patronage supported emerging artists of the time. One such artist was the UK-based American painter James McNeill Whistler (1834-1903). Alexander commissioned several works by the artist, including portraits of his three daughters: Harmony in Grey and Green: Miss Cicely Alexander; Miss May Alexander and Portrait of Miss Grace Alexander.

Alexander was a member of the Burlington Fine Arts Club and a founding member of the National Art Collections Fund. He liked to ‘share’ his collection with the wider public and often loaned his works to multiple museums.

The British painter, art critic and founding member of the Contemporary Art Society, Roger Fry (1866-1934) said of Alexander: “Alexander was one of the most important figures in the world of art”. He further complimented him in an obituary in the Burlington Magazine in 1916: “He was the most unpretentious of men. He seemed incapable of regarding his wealth or the quite remarkable taste which guided its expenditure as any claim to distinction. In contradistinction to so many collectors who use their possessions to make status, he seemed almost to apologize for his good taste and his good fortune.”1.