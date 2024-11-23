Probus clubs enjoy trip to Thursford Christmas Spectacular

By John Gilert
Contributor
Published 23rd Nov 2024, 16:55 BST
Updated 25th Nov 2024, 11:16 BST

On Friday, November 15, members from Chanctonbury, South Downs, Storrington and West Chiltington Probus Clubs, 23 in total, travelled the Wensum Valley Hotel Golf in Norfolk.

In the evening, they attended the Thursford Christmas Spectacular.

Together with the outside lights, it was truly stunning.

The following day they travelled on the Bure Valley Steam Railway at Aylsham and later Sandringham House Christmas Fare.

Finally on the return journey home they stopped off at the Polhill Garden Centre, Sevenoaks, for some lunch.

Most of the people voiced their desire to repeat the again.

