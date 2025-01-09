Project Gigabit work begins in Sussex to connect rural areas to full fibre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

CityFibre, the UK’s largest independent full fibre platform, has begun work to connect more than 57,000 homes and businesses across hard-to-reach areas of East and West Sussex to next generation, full fibre broadband as part of the government’s Project Gigabit.

CityFibre is also contributing its own investment to deliver the project and reach even more homes and businesses in the area. CityFibre’s ‘Project Gigabit’ rollouts are part of the company’s commitment to reach at least 8 million premises nationwide.

The 57,000 homes and businesses across hard-to-reach areas of Sussex will have access to full fibre broadband for the first time and this rollout marks the eighth of nine Project Gigabit delivery contracts secured by CityFibre, with the first Project Gigabit customers already connected in Cambridge, Norfolk and Suffolk.

CityFibre’s network provides residents and businesses with access to a wide range of Internet Service Providers, including well-known brands like Vodafone, TalkTalk and Zen as well as a number of exciting new providers. Sky’s Full Fibre Broadband will also become available on CityFibre’s full fibre network from next year.

Built using gold-standard XGS-PON technology, capable of supporting speeds of up to 10Gbps, CityFibre’s full fibre network will enable its current and future ISP partners to serve customers with far faster and more reliable broadband services than the legacy copper-based network currently available in the build areas.

Throughout the build, CityFibre will work closely with local stakeholders to ensure disruption is minimised and that the build is managed safely and efficiently. Residents and local businesses will be contacted ahead of any work starting.

Telecoms Minister Sir Chris Bryant said: “It is fantastic to see spades in the ground delivering lightning-fast broadband to hard-to-reach parts of Sussex, and connecting communities that need it most.

“This government investment delivers faster internet in turn helping businesses to grow, securing more jobs, and ensures everyone has the digital access they need to thrive in the modern world."

Greg Mesch, Chief Executive Officer at CityFibre, said: “We are excited to bring full fibre connectivity to hard-to-reach homes and businesses across East and West Sussex, opening doors to new possibilities and enabling communities to flourish. This Project Gigabit rollout demonstrates our commitment to bridging the digital divide, ensuring that residents in rural areas can experience the benefits of enhanced connectivity.”

Full fibre networks use 100% fibre optic technology to carry data at light speed all the way to the home or business, offering near limitless bandwidth and reliable connectivity. People interested in upgrading to full fibre can find out more about the build, pre-register their interest and ensure they are updated on service availability at: www.cityfibre.com