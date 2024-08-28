Prolyte Campus is coming to Brighton this October

By Lily Day
Contributor
Published 28th Aug 2024, 16:45 BST
Stage Electrics is thrilled to be hosting another Prolyte Campus, an essential training event for anyone looking to develop their knowledge of rigging and trussing. Taking place on the 22nd of October at the Brighton Centre, this comprehensive course will be led by renowned product expert Eric Laanstra.

Prolyte Campus offers training in the fundamental aspects of trussing, making it an invaluable experience for both beginners and those who want to develop their knowledge further. Participants will benefit from hands-on training in basic truss techniques and inspection practices. Here’s what you can expect from the course:

    Basic Technical Truss Training:
    • Understanding connection methods
    • Exploring forces on truss structures
    • Utilising published loading tables effectively
    • Recognising different corner types and their capacities
    • Adhering to best practices and safety guidelines

All attendees will receive a certificate of attendance. Tickets are priced at just £10 each. Your ticket also includes refreshments on arrival, a buffet lunch, and Prolyte swag.

Prolyte Campus Comes to Brighton

To purchase your ticket click here.

For more information or any queries, please contact Stage Electrics at [email protected].

About Stage Electrics: Working in the arts, broadcast, construction, education, theatre industries, and more, Stage Electrics provides stage lighting, stage equipment, and technical solutions for all forms of entertainment.

