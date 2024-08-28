Prolyte Campus is coming to Brighton this October
Prolyte Campus offers training in the fundamental aspects of trussing, making it an invaluable experience for both beginners and those who want to develop their knowledge further. Participants will benefit from hands-on training in basic truss techniques and inspection practices. Here’s what you can expect from the course:
- Basic Technical Truss Training:
- Understanding connection methods
- Exploring forces on truss structures
- Utilising published loading tables effectively
- Recognising different corner types and their capacities
- Adhering to best practices and safety guidelines
All attendees will receive a certificate of attendance. Tickets are priced at just £10 each. Your ticket also includes refreshments on arrival, a buffet lunch, and Prolyte swag.
To purchase your ticket click here.
For more information or any queries, please contact Stage Electrics at [email protected].
About Stage Electrics: Working in the arts, broadcast, construction, education, theatre industries, and more, Stage Electrics provides stage lighting, stage equipment, and technical solutions for all forms of entertainment.
