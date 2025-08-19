Prom in the Park: A new celebration in Hailsham for 2026

Hailsham Town Council is delighted to announce a brand-new summer event, 'Prom in the Park', set to take place on Sunday, June 7 (3pm to 6pm) at the Western Road Recreation Ground.

Residents are invited to mark the date in their diaries and bring their own picnics, rugs and chairs to enjoy an afternoon of entertainment. The programme will feature a performance by the Warbleton Brass Band, accompanied by children’s attractions, including balloon modelling and a classic Punch and Judy show. Hailsham FM will also be in attendance on the day.

At the close of the event, there will be a charity collection in aid of St Wilfrid's Hospice.

The event forms part of Hailsham Town Council’s ongoing commitment to delivering a diverse calendar of activities for the local community and, by hosting events like Prom in the Park, the Council aims to enhance community wellbeing, support local causes and encourage residents to make the most of Hailsham’s public spaces. Such gatherings not only provide entertainment but also help strengthen the town’s sense of identity.

Cllr Anne Marie Ricketts, Chair of the Communities Committee, said: "We’re thrilled to launch Prom in the Park - a celebration designed to bring the whole town together in a relaxed, family-friendly setting. With live music, fun for children and a chance to support a wonderful local cause, we’re confident this will become a cherished summer tradition."

Town councillor Mary Laxton added: "This inaugural event reflects our commitment to creating vibrant, inclusive community experiences. It will be great to have families gathering on the Recreation Ground, enjoying good music, entertainment and community spirit - all while raising funds for St Wilfrid’s Hospice.

"Events like this give residents the opportunity to connect, share experiences, and create lasting memories. We’ll be working hard to make sure there’s something for everyone, from the uplifting sounds of the brass band to the simple joy of a Punch and Judy show for the children. I truly hope this will be the start of a much-loved annual fixture in Hailsham’s events calendar."

More details - including entertainment timings and additional attractions - will be announced in the coming months via the Council's publicity channels.