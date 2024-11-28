Protect your postie this Christmas

Christmas is just around the corner and many of are looking forward to receiving cards and deliveries of gifts.

With a rise in dog attacks on postal and delivery workers, Blue Cross is urging dog owners with concerns about their pet when the doorbell goes or the letterbox clatters to sign up to their free ‘Protecting you Postie’ webinar which is being held at 6pm on Monday, December 16.

The free course takes place on Zoom and lasts for about an hour. It will explain why dogs act in a certain way when postal workers arrive and the consequences for owners if any incidents occur.

It will also deliver measures to help manage a dog’s behaviour and where further help can be found. Protect your postie and sign up on the charity’s website today.

Chris Packham

Blue Cross Education Ambassador