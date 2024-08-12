Providing a Safe Haven for domestic abuse survivors

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Safe Haven by the Sea report set to inform future direction

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A report shaped by the experiences of domestic abuse survivors in Brighton and Hove and aimed at exploring current housing challenges and solutions has been officially unveiled.

The Safe Haven by the Sea report has been commissioned by Brighton & Hove City Council in partnership with social housing provider, Stonewater. It was officially unveiled at an inter-agency event at the Brighthelm Centre in Brighton on Monday, August 5.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event was opened by Councillor Paul Nann and attended by key delegates, including Paul Cooper, the city council’s Assistant Director of Housing Needs & Supply; VAWG (Violence Against Women and Girls) Commissioner Anne Clarke, and Councillor Leslie Pumm. Representatives from Domestic Abuse Housing Alliance (DAHA) and Stonewall also attended and spoke at the event.

Attendees at the launch of the Safe Haven by the Sea report.

The publication of the 29-page report forms part of Stonewater and Brighton & Hove City Council’s commitment to identifying areas for change and improvement, provding inclusive services and drawing on best practice. Incorporating feedback from survivors and professionals and highlighting effective industry models, the report is seen as being a launchpad for spearheading a co-ordinated community response to delivering domestic abuse services.

Sarah Pugh, Domestic Abuse Transformation Manager for Stonewater and report author, said:“A key part of our strategic specialist role involves identifying areas for change and improvement, which this report has enabled us to do. It is a culmination of efforts by local survivors and professionals, who have shared their experiences and thoughts about how services could work in partnership to ultimately provide safer accommodation support and reduce harm caused by abuse.

“Thank you to everybody who has played a part in bringing this extremely important report to life and helping us pave the way forward in driving tangible collaborative change across the city.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Paul Nann, Cabinet Advisor on homelessness and homeless hub for Brighton & Hove City Council, said: “The publication of this report is a significant turning point in reinforcing the importance of partnership working in relation to delivering joined-up domestic abuse support services from organisation-to-organisation.

Safe Haven by the Sea Report

"Thanks to the invaluable insight that has been captured, we can review and refine our services, working alongside our partners to keep those at risk of, and those who have been subjected to, domestic abuse as safe as possible.”

The Domestic Abuse Act (2021) received royal assent in April 2021, creating a statutory definition of domestic abuse and a range of new duties for local authorities, which include providing support in safe accommodation for survivors of domestic abuse. This includes refuge accommodation, specialist safe accommodation, dispersed accommodation, sanctuary schemes and move on accommodation.

In 2021, Stonewater was awarded the contract for the management of a domestic abuse refuge in Brighton and Hove. The commission included a strategic specialist role to support the commissioner and partners in implementing the Domestic Abuse Act 2021 Pan Sussex Framework and its statutory duties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Representatives from the Domestic Abuse Housing Alliance, Stonewall, Brighton Women’s Centre; Solace Women’s Aid; Moat Housing; Rise; West Sussex County Council; the Chartered Institute of Housing; Domestic Abuse Housing Alliance; Hyde Housing; Switchboard; Change Grow Live; Brighton University; Hourglass and Cranstoun also attended the event.