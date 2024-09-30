£10,000 creative project with hens helps care home residents reconnect
As part of the project ‘Bizzie Getting Creative’ the group have become the latest members of HenPower, a national project devised by creative ageing charity Equal Arts. In care settings across the UK, HenPower uses hen-keeping and creativity to help improve wellbeing for people living with dementia and build community connections.
Equal Arts’ associate Hannah Wood said: “The enthusiasm of residents and staff to get involved and be creative has been fantastic. Creativity is known to have a positive impact on wellbeing and support communication for people living with dementia.
“The hens provide people with a role and responsibility while being the catalyst for a year-long programme of creative activities for residents to enjoy. There’s no wrong way to be creative. At Equal Arts we focus on the Imagination Model, encouraging people to live in the moment and explore their creativity. We’re really looking forward to support residents to see where their imagination takes them in designing different pieces with the community groups to be displayed for all to see.”
The project has seen residents and staff teaming up for a plethora of creative workshops with neighbouring schools, young people’s groups from Dela Warr Pavilion and volunteers from Bexhill Museum.
Reece White, Registered Manager from the home in Hastings Road, said: “The majority of residents here are living with dementia and these creative workshops have provided a real benefit to people’s wellbeing, independence and confidence in what they can achieve.
“The project and hens have encouraged our community to reflect on their lives, both around the animals we've known and nature more generally, whether that's reflecting on beloved pets growing up, or chatting about time spent outdoors, by bringing the outside in for the purposes of explorative art projects.
For more information about Equal Arts’ work visit equalarts.org.uk
