£160,000 Rampion wind farm fund opens for environmental community projects

Rampion Wind Farm’s Community Benefit Fund opens for 2025 applications on 17 March and closes on 3 May, with around £160,000 available for grants of up to £10,000 for community projects supporting nature conservation, marine ecology and environmental improvements.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Trustees of Henfield Hall in Horsham District are celebrating huge savings on their energy bills thanks to grants from the fund.

“With Rampion Fund support, we’ve saved over £12,000 on our energy bills in the last two years, installing solar panels and batteries. This has helped Henfield Hall thrive as a great resource for the local community,” said John Sharp, Treasurer and Trustee of Henfield Hall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other recent recipients of the fund include FareShare Sussex & Surrey, who redistributed 41.9 tonnes of food over the Christmas fortnight, which was enough to feed 14,720 people living in food poverty each week, thanks to electric vehicles provided by the Fund.

Rampion Offshore Wind Farm

‘The e-vehicles, including an electric van and an electric cargo bike, have made an incredible difference to our operational ability, and soon we will be installing solar panels, also with a Rampion Fund grant, to help power them,’ said Mark Richardson, Fundraising Manager at FareShare Sussex & Surrey.

Run by Sussex Community Foundation, over the past eight years, the Rampion Community Benefit Fund has provided £2.1 million in grants and supported over 200 Sussex community projects. More than a million local people in Sussex have benefited from the fund, which covers projects in the region from Littlehampton Harbour in the west to Beachy Head in the east and up to the A272 near Twineham in the north.

“Through the Rampion Fund, we aim to help charities and community groups to manage projects which benefit local communities and support the environment, including investment in renewable energy and reducing carbon emissions,” said Kevin Richmond, Chief Executive of the Sussex Community Foundation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“These are some of the fantastic examples of what we have managed to achieve through this fund, which has had such wide-reaching benefit for local people and the environment.”

Fareshare Sussex adn Surrey

For more information about the fund and how to apply, visit: sussexcommunityfoundation.org/grants/how-to-apply/additional-grants/rampion-community-benefit-fund/

The RWE-operated Rampion Offshore Wind Farm supplies enough green energy to power the equivalent of almost 409,000 homes - around half the homes in Sussex - and reduces CO2 emissions by up to 600,000 tonnes a year.