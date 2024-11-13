£18,000 boost for project to inspire young engineers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A pilot programme to inspire the next generation of engineers will launch in Hastings thanks to an £18,000 funding boost.

East Sussex County Council successfully bid on behalf of Skills East Sussex for £18,000 from the Royal Academy of Engineering to fund after-school clubs and give pupils hands on experience.

The 1066 Future Engineer project will run at Robsack Wood Primary Academy and Churchwood Primary Academy from January and will be led by local volunteer engineers with support from the schools.

Cllr Penny di Cara, the county council’s lead member for economy, said: “We are delighted to have secured an Ingenious award from the Royal Academy of Engineering, which will help inspire young people to consider a job in the engineering sector – one of the council’s priority sectors in which we are working to boost skills levels and improve local employment.

“The after-school clubs will give children hands-on experience and help to build long-term relationships between the local community, neighbouring Castleham industrial estate, and wider businesses to address the skills gaps in the sector by home growing future engineers.

“I am grateful to the two primary schools for working with us to make this possible and I look forward to seeing the results in the new year.”

The funding is part of an ongoing programme funded by the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology to change perceptions of engineering and encourage young people to consider a career in the sector. The East Sussex project was one of only 17 to receive funding in the latest round of grants.

The after-school clubs will give primary school pupils the chance to take part in ‘real world’ activities and projects, building and creating solutions.

Alex Reed, deputy headteacher at Robsack Wood Primary Academy, and Rob Smith, principal at Churchwood Primary Academy, said: “Robsack Wood and Churchwood are excited to have been given this opportunity and to take part in something very different.

“We hope that the club enables the children who participate to see what a future in the engineering sector can offer them. It is great that we can strengthen links with the local community and businesses too.”