£1.8m fund opens up training for Sussex adults & employers in green skills

Free courses now available through Government-Funded Skills Bootcamps

More than £1.8 million in government funding is being made available to support Sussex-based businesses and jobseekers through free, flexible training courses for adults looking to upskill, retrain, or launch a new career. Delivered through a series of intensive Skills Bootcamps, the training focuses on land and environmental industries where skilled workers are in high demand. The funding is part of the Department for Education’s Lifetime Skills Guarantee.

Bootcamps are short, intensive training programmes designed to provide anyone aged over 19 with sector-specific skills that are in demand by local employers. Programmes usually last up to 16 weeks and at the end of the course, candidates will be guaranteed a job interview.

Dan Karlsson, Director of Business Services comments:

“For businesses, Skills Bootcamps offer a cost-effective way to recruit or upskill staff. With employers contributing just 10% of course fees, and programmes designed to minimise time away from work, it’s a win-win.

For candidates, the bootcamps are free, flexible, and accessible – ideal for those balancing work, family or other commitments while looking to change careers or progress professionally.”

Principal & CEO Jeremy Kerswell adds:

"Skilled workers are more crucial than ever before to our rural economy. As green career paths expand, land and environmental industries face major challenges in attracting new talent and upskilling existing staff. Bootcamps are a valuable investment in the future workforce, and I’m excited to be working with local businesses to implement these programmes."

Courses available in East Sussex:

Small Animal Hydrotherapy

Construction Landscaping

Grounds & Estates Horticulture Operative

Viticulture – Vineyard Operative

Forestry & Arboriculture – Team Leader

Butchery Operative

Courses available in West Sussex (coming soon):

Essential Vineyard

Essential Winery

Introduction to the UK Wine Industry Cellar Door

Amenity Horticulture

Production Horticulture

Forestry & Arboriculture – Team Leader

The bootcamps are open to adults aged 19 or over, regardless of their employment status. Whether you are looking to change careers, advance in your current job, or grow your own business, these courses offer valuable opportunities. If you are interested in finding out more visit our website today.