£24,750 available in grants from Littlehampton Town Council

Littlehampton Town Council's annual Grant Aid programme has launched and not-for-profit groups and charities can now register their interest in applying for support.

Chair of the Community Resources Committee, Councillor Freddie Tandy, said: “Any organisation that offers services to the Littlehampton community could be eligible for a grant. This could include providing cultural enrichment or engagement, offering advice and support on social issues, facilitating access to sports or arts activities, or working with a youth group.

"If any of these apply to you, we encourage you to express your interest! We warmly welcome new organisations, as well as those we've supported in the past.”

The scheme, which has been revised has been split into three steps with the first step being a pre-registration where groups express their interest in applying for a grant. After the closing date, groups will be allocated a ‘funding tier’ which will inform the maximum amount for which they can apply during the application period which starts in March.

In 2024 the Council awarded a total of £24,750 to 39 groups for a variety of resources and services including Tots on Tuesday who received £787 for play equipment and resources for children.

Speaking about how the funding helped them, Jeanette Sax who oversees Tots on Tuesday said: “We rely on donations, and this has enabled new climb on equipment, and additional resources such as a child-sized table and chairs, wild animals, a train set, and role play items for the kitchen and baby area. This has extended the play opportunities for children and means we provide a great environment for families”

If you're part of a voluntary group seeking funding, please review the criteria available online and register your interest as soon as possible. The registration window is open until Monday, February 24 at 4pm.

Applications can be made online via the Town Council’s website www.littlehampton-tc.gov.uk/grant-aid